sunday morning sociology, solar powered edition

kavlak_solar_pv_cost.png
Solar panels have fallen in price by 99% in the last 40 years, defying predictions time and time again. David Roberts at Vox expands on what this progress means for fighting climate change.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

 

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

