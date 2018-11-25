sunday morning sociology, solar powered edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Medical Sociology
- Standing desks may help with low-back pain, but their benefits beyond that have been way oversold.
- Health insurers are literally monitoring people’s sleep and using patterns to deny coverage for sleep aids.
- “compared with their own mothers, American women today are 50% more likely to die in childbirth.” [Note: The analysis is not actually comparing women to their own mothers.]
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- China’s social credit system keeps expanding (though as Shobita Parthasarathy notes on Twitter, the US has many similar, if less centralized, systems in place).
- Dennis Wrong, New York Intellectual and sociologist famous for his critique of “the oversocialized” man in social theory, passed away.
Race and Racism