sunday morning sociology, bringing “bringing back in” back in edition

Figure
Lizardo et al visualize uses of the term “bringing X back in” at Socius. They summarize “An irony presents itself. While Homans wanted to bring (concrete) “men” [sic] back in, the things that have been most successfully brought back after his call are closer to the macro-abstractions he railed against.”
A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Race and Racism

Climate Change

Economic Sociology

Watch Your Right

Etc

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.