sunday morning sociology, don’t despair donate (and volunteer and vote) edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
What a week. In addition to our usual links, we’ve got a list of resources and places you might want to donate if you’re feeling the urge to do something beyond social media.
Donate
- Over $3.3 million has been raised to give to a Democratic challenger to Susan Collins based on her vote to confirm Kavanaugh, details here.
- Nationally, no one fights harder for reproductive rights and safe, affordable health care than Planned Parenthood (donate here).
- Here in Rhode Island, RI NOW has been fighting to change RI’s surprisingly awful reproductive rights laws (donate here).
Volunteer & Vote
- If you’re eligible, make sure you’re registered to vote! You can find out how to check your registration and/or register in each state here.
- After the 2016 election, Indivisible has been a very active new player, bringing the insights of congressional staffers to local organizing. You can find a local chapter here.
On to your regularly scheduled links…
Sexism and Sexual Assault
- “The likelihood that someone will commit sexual assault has nothing to do with what school they went to or how much money is in their – or their parents’ – bank account.” – Jamie Small on class biases in our understanding of who commits sexual assaults.
- Slate interviews Heather Hlavka about how the normalization of sexual violence and fears of social isolation lead teenage girls not to report sexual assaults.
Race and Racism
- “White people are divided over Kavanaugh; black people aren’t. And not to acknowledge that fact or probe the reasons why is a journalistic disservice.”
- “A common misperception is that Asian Americans oppose the use of race or ethnicity in college admissions. The reality is more complex.” Janelle Wong, Jennifer Lee, and Van Tran on AAPI attitudes towards affirmative action.
Etc.
- The NYT visualizes Chetty et al’s work on how neighborhood predicts future earnings among those raised in poverty. (Though some of the data seems a bit wonky, and I worry if they’ve got the right controls…)
- NPR covers the downfall of Cornell food science researcher Brian Wansink as a cautionary tale about p-hacking and seeking media over the truth.