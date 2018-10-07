sunday morning sociology, don’t despair donate (and volunteer and vote) edition

Dana Fisher argues at the Monkey Cage that reproductive rights have been at the center of protests against Trump, and Kavanaugh, and that these protests are unlikely to end with Kavanaugh’s confirmation. 

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

What a week. In addition to our usual links, we’ve got a list of resources and places you might want to donate if you’re feeling the urge to do something beyond social media.

Donate

  • Over $3.3 million has been raised to give to a Democratic challenger to Susan Collins based on her vote to confirm Kavanaugh, details here.
  • Nationally, no one fights harder for reproductive rights and safe, affordable health care than Planned Parenthood (donate here).
  • Here in Rhode Island, RI NOW has been fighting to change RI’s surprisingly awful reproductive rights laws (donate here).

Volunteer & Vote

  • If you’re eligible, make sure you’re registered to vote! You can find out how to check your registration and/or register in each state here.
  • After the 2016 election, Indivisible has been a very active new player, bringing the insights of congressional staffers to local organizing. You can find a local chapter here.

On to your regularly scheduled links…

Sexism and Sexual Assault

Race and Racism

Etc.

