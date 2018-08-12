sunday morning sociology, asa edition!

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Happy ASA everyone! Hope the conference is going well for everyone. Remember that the social media soiree/blogger party is tomorrow (Monday), 4-7pm, at McGillin’s!
Sex and Gender
- Daughters do more housework than sons – and earn less allowance for it.
- The NYT merges family demography and spatial data to map the age at women become mothers across counties in the US. It’s a fascinating map, with interesting analysis.
- The Council on Contemporary Families has a nice collection of posts based on articles from the forthcoming Handbook of the Sociology of Gender. Details here.
Race and Racism
- “Over the last 50 years there has been real if incomplete progress towards racial equality in income ranks negated by the national trend of rising income inequality overall.” Robert Manduca writes about his new research over at Work in Progress.
- The sign marking where Emmett Till’s body was found was shot up – again.
Economic & Political Sociology
- MTurk’s design helps to create market power for employers.
- “In reality, the carbon-intensive economic interests that benefit from destabilizing our climate worked hard to polarize public opinion and political elites whenever binding policy that would cut into their profits was put on the table. That’s why “we” haven’t solved the problem.”
- Medical bankruptcy among the elderly is peak America.
- “As someone who owes tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, getting paid to make fun of DeVos’s tacky seaside decor is one of few ways to both feed myself and make myself feel better.” Kate Wagner, author of McMansion Hell, takes on Betsy Devos at Vox. It’s brilliant.