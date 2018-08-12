sunday morning sociology, asa edition!

While observational studies suggested some impacts, new RCTs show that employee wellness programs don’t do much of anything.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Happy ASA everyone! Hope the conference is going well for everyone. Remember that the social media soiree/blogger party is tomorrow (Monday), 4-7pm, at McGillin’s!

Sex and Gender

Race and Racism

Economic & Political Sociology

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

