sunday morning sociology, climate change edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Climate Change
- The entire nation of Kiribati will likely be underwater in the coming decades. How can a country survive if its entire territory disappears?
- “Long-term disaster is now the best-case scenario.” The NYT Magazine has a deep dive feature on the period from 1979-1989 when the world realized climate change was a problem and decided to do nothing to stop it.
- The NYT Magazine piece has occasioned many critical commentaries around its treatment of fossil companies, capitalism, and “human nature”, including Alyssa Battistoni’s at Jacobin.
Sports & Leisure
- “I went to a military parade and a baseball game broke out.” How professional sports and the military became linked.
- A look back at the (white) family road trip.
Etc.
- The campus free speech crisis narrative is incredibly overblown, part n of N.
- “With 82% of the [Venture Capital] industry being male, nearly 60% of the industry being white male, and 40% of the industry coming from just two academic institutions, it is no wonder that this industry feels so insular and less of meritocracy but more of a mirrortocracy.”
- Abortion restrictions “reduce the likelihood of women moving from one occupation to another by 5.8 percent—a phenomenon known as “job lock” in economics—with no effect on men.”
- “As a rule, when you see a sharp change in a long-running time-series, you should always check to see if some aspect of the data-generating process changed—such as the measurement device or the criteria for inclusion in the dataset—before coming up with any substantive stories about what happened and why.” Kieran Healy on a recent Vox story on vegetable fats.