guest post: grad school’s hidden curriculum

The idea of the hidden curriculum has a long history in sociology. As with most sociological terms (see also: culture, social capital, organization, structure, etc.), it’s easy to find a dozen different definitions floating around in the literature. In my own research, I talk about the hidden curriculum as the knowledge and skills that matter for student success but aren’t explicitly taught.

There’s a hidden curriculum at every level of schooling. From preschool to postdocs. In a recent thread on Twitter, I talked about the importance of uncovering the hidden curriculum. I talked about how important it is to talk about times we’ve been embarrassed or hurt by things we didn’t know.

The #hiddencurriculum of academia isn't just hidden from undergrads. It's hidden from grad students, too. I'm sure we all had things we were embarrassed we didn't know in grad school. So let's tell those stories. I'll go first. (1/many)https://t.co/GOxjNthVB8 — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 21, 2018

I started by sharing a few of my own stories. Like the time I mistakenly assumed that “forthcoming” is just a fancy word for a working paper draft.

When the faculty member congratulated me and asked me what journal the paper was going to be published in, I quickly realized my mistake and had to backtrack. I was pretty mortified. Note: a "forthcoming" paper has been accepted for publication but has not yet appeared in print — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 21, 2018

And the time I spent far too much money on conference poster that was far bigger – and far greener – than it needed to be.

My poster was *huge* – it cost a fortune. I also got lots of strange looks from other presenters with normal sized posters (with normal white – not green – backgrounds). Note: 3'x4' is plenty big for a poster. Here's a basic set of helpful suggestions: https://t.co/FrPSYhPbf2 — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 21, 2018

And the time I wrote a 34-page summary of everything I could find on a given topic for the “literature review” assignment in a class.

If your professor asks for a literature review, they probably want you to use the literature to make an argument about what we do and don't know about a given topic. Note: here's an excellent guide to writing lit reviews from @raulpacheco https://t.co/hddAE9wqxC — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 21, 2018

I also shared links to resources I’ve found or created in navigating my own way through the #hiddencurriculum.

These resources included a suggested outline for writing academic articles (pdf here).

And tips for writing response to review letters, for when you get an R&R from a journal. (Note: a request to “revise and resubmit” is not a rejection – it’s the next step in the publication process).

I use an excel file to plan my revisions and accompanying letters. Each reviewer gets a sheet. One critique per row. Columns note: manuscript section, reviewer quote, summary of critique, planned change, where to find change, relevant text from edited manuscript. — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 22, 2018

I got an R & R and thought it was a rejection (note: r and r is revise and resubmit and you have the chance to make changes and resubmit the article). — Laura Beth Nielsen (@ProfLBNielsen) July 22, 2018

Super helpful tips from Raul Pacheco on writing literature reviews. (His blog has dozens of terrific articles on writing, research, organization, and productivity in academic life).

And tips for choosing a team of mentors (including both faculty and other grad students) to help navigate the hidden curriculum.

Great advice! Also, find a *team* of mentors:

-a topic/area expert

-a methods expert

-someone for feedback/edits on writing

-someone for professional/life advice

-someone you enjoy talking to

(one person can play multiple roles; it's rare find one to play all 5)#hiddencurriculum https://t.co/NQ4dFVRwGh — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 23, 2018

I ended by calling on other scholars to share their own embarrassing #hiddencurriculum stories, and dozens (maybe hundreds by now) took up the call.

So I'm guessing there are plenty of other scholars out there in #academictwitter with embarrassing (or not so embarrassing) stories to share. So let's share them, reveal some of the #hiddencurriculum of academia, and help our own grad students avoid those same struggles. — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 21, 2018

They shared stories of struggles with discipline-specific language

For the first two years of grad school, I'd sit & nod my head whenever people used the words "heuristic" & "epistemology." Students in classes I TA'd would ask me what they meant & I'd fumble, embarrassed, through an unsatisfying explanation. #HiddenCurriculum https://t.co/A69tEq7R5X — James Noonan (@_jmnoonan) July 22, 2018

I didn’t even know what ethnography was when I was visiting schools to choose between grad programs. And totally pretended I did. — Joan Maya Mazelis (@JoanieMazelis) July 22, 2018

My first term in grad school, I thought “hermeneutic” meant “extremely sanitary.”. You know, like “hermeneutically sealing” a bottle! (whoops) — Dr. Elizabeth Cullen Dunn (@ElizabethCDunn) July 23, 2018

Too many to remember/write, but here's a quick one: I have a PUBLISHED paper that references "gradated sanctions" (it's "graduated"). Also, compliment and complement are 2 diff words. 🤷‍♂️ Oh, and I went to grad school having never read any soc theory so that was… Fun. https://t.co/KI98xxwFlq — Michelle S. Phelps (@MichelleSPhelps) July 22, 2018

The other big mistake- I didn’t know what demography was and never asked. My counterparts got more funding and more rigorous quant training with the likes of Herb Smith. But I literally didn’t even know what that was or that I could sign up. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) July 22, 2018

And sometimes country-specific language.

So many fake it till you make it moments, but the one that makes me giggle is my 1st year grad student terror and confusion in a stats exam study group when someone brought up “zed scores” and I thought I was so behind, only knowing “zee scores” 🤓 🇨🇦 zzzzzzzz… https://t.co/JMwq1r3RqW — Betsy Levy Paluck 🏳️‍🌈 (@betsylevyp) July 22, 2018

And with the general jargon of academic life

My first week of grad school: “what the hell are ASR and AJS?” (Non-sociologists: flagship journals in the field.) Sad thing is, I came in with a BA in sociology. — Kim Weeden (@WeedenKim) July 22, 2018

Thanks for this! When I started grad school I — this is hard to confess— didn’t really know what “peer review” meant. I thought it was a paper reviewed by other grad students. I was too embarrassed to ask so I had to covertly figure it out. — Wendy M. Christensen 🦉📚🏳️‍🌈✊🏼🍺🌲 (@wendyphd) July 22, 2018

Meeting with Prof to discuss lit review of thesis:

Prof: Which journals have you found relevant research in?

Me (a first-gen college student): Uhm, like Sage and JSTOR… 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/zGvX1GAQLo — Tabitha G. Wilbur (@tabiwilbur) July 22, 2018

Penn made a nice offer and I went for what I thought was an “interview.” Not a visit, but an interview. I bought a suit I couldn’t afford and tried to wear 3 inch heels on Locust Walk. I slipped and fell in the snow. I was miserable but Jerry Jacobs was kind. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) July 22, 2018

And with all those academic titles.

Academic titles. When Condoleeza Rice was Provost at Stanford, my friend thought her name was Provost Rice and she was “The Condoleeza.” — Megan Tompkins-Stange (@tompkinsstange) July 22, 2018

Yep. Academic titles need explanation to those entering grad school, AND I would argue we should explain them to undergrads. Had a student once who thought my "assistant professor" title meant I only worked part time. — Emily Kinsky, Ph.D. (@ekinsky) July 22, 2018

As a first gen grad student I also didn’t know what R1 was (even though I was at one) or really what the different kinds of colleges meant. I had to absorb it all quickly before going on the job market. I went to every professionalization workshop I could to make up for it. — Wendy M. Christensen 🦉📚🏳️‍🌈✊🏼🍺🌲 (@wendyphd) July 22, 2018

For months during my 1st year I had “PhD Candidate” in my Twitter bio AND my university email signature (meaning all the students and faculty I wrote to could see it) because I didn’t realize it meant ABD. I just thought it was the official-sounding way to say doctoral student. — Katie K. Rogers (@katie_k_rogers) July 22, 2018

It took me forever to figure out the difference between an assistant and associate professor. Sometimes I still give people tenure on accident. #idonthavethatpowersorry — Trenton M. Haltom (@TMHaltom) July 22, 2018

Struggles with statistics and software.

I had no idea how to use a statistical program/software. So I 1) did a multivariate regression for my capstone project by hand using just a TI-85 and lots of sleepless nights, and 2) spent months copying and pasting data to change my dataset from wide to long for my dissertation. https://t.co/pVlojeMjNM — Matt Linick (@mlinic1) July 22, 2018

I learned to do regressions in SAS. Apparently there's a thing called a "do loop" that would've made 90% of my coding 90% easier. I still don't know how to write a "do loop" or whatever the equivalent is in STATA. — Jess Calarco (@JessicaCalarco) July 21, 2018

Struggles with writing and publishing.

When I got to my MA program, I didn’t know what was meant by ‘write an MA thesis.’ Was this something I did in class? Did I do it outside of class? What was an adviser for in that whole process? It was terrifying, especially because everyone else knew what they wanted to write — Cate Denial (@cjdenial) July 22, 2018

My 1st article as a grad student: R&R with 4+ pages of reviewer comments from a major journal. I freaked out, thought that meant I failed. Grateful to the patient editor who reached out, explained the R&R #hiddencurriculum. — Tanya Koropeckyj-Cox (@tkcoxsoc) July 22, 2018

The first time I was asked to review a paper for a journal, I submitted a ten-page typed review and worried it was too short, that the editor would think I had shirked my responsibility and know I was an imposter. @Conevery set me straight on this as with so many other things: https://t.co/SI3QYQkZ4H — D Lev (@debbylevine) July 22, 2018

Struggles with grants and funding.

First time I ever applied for an NSF, I was in grad school. Had no idea there was an entire office that helped with the process, so tried creating my own account, getting an ID number, etc. As important as grants are, it's crazy we don't teach about the process. #HiddenCurriculum https://t.co/wGjex2fsx8 — Dr. Diversified Wonder Woman (@mushroomrs) July 23, 2018

Struggles with conferences and presentations and networking.

In preparing for my first conference, I was told that conference papers were "20 minutes." That's it. I went to the first day of panels, and thought that everyone there had just had a stroke. I asked around a bit, and learned that a conference paper should be 8-10 pages. — Scott O'Neil (@BlueCollarSchol) July 22, 2018

I think this is a common one, but at my first conference I scheduled out each day into solid blocks of sessions…only to get exhausted without meeting anyone. *Pick a few key talks, and leave time to rest and meet new like-minded folks!* #hiddencurriculum — Eben Witherspoon (@ebbspoon) July 22, 2018

Was invited or volunteered to present in a working group first year of PhD, having only done 15-min conference presentation before. I read aloud 50 pages of my MA thesis before someone gently stopped me so we could have time for discussion. https://t.co/YFLDDxzRku — Erynn Masi de Casanova (@Prof_Casanova) July 22, 2018

And struggles navigating the job market.

I didn't appreciate the importance of the "job talk" until I was on the job market. It is essential. If I had to go back in time, I'd structure my diss more around a compelling presentation that summarizes my strengths & unique contribution to the field in an accessible way. — Andrew R. Schrock (@aschrock) July 22, 2018

It never occurred to me to contact faculty as a prospective student. It also never occurred to me to send follow up/thank you emails after my job interview until job candidates sent them to me. I'm still learning things from high-capital students/applicants. — Ryan Finnigan (@ryanmfinnigan) July 22, 2018

Other scholars also shared their own (and others’) resources for navigating the #hiddencurriculum of higher ed. Some scholars offered general advice on getting through a PhD.

This thread from @thehauer includes a pretty incredible array of resources:

I didn't think my "start-up" document for my grad students (the resources I wish *I* had when I started a PhD) would prove to be so popular, so I figured I would share them here. So, here's what I've compiled so far. #hiddencurriculum 1/12 — Matt Hauer (@thehauer) July 22, 2018

But individual tweets and links from other users also included helpful suggestions.

Including suggestions for writing and presenting.

I didn't learn how to write a paper until I was soft money funded. No one ever bothered to teach me. All I got was criticism that a grad student should "know these things". Um, sure, but where does one learn if not in school? So, as a prof, I wrote this. https://t.co/tG7RCsVmRQ — Julie Libarkin (@GeoEdResearch) July 22, 2018

A guide for turning the thesis into journal articles.

A guide from the prestigious journal Nature on writing abstracts.

I use @Spoonflower for fabric. Just printed TWO posters for under $60 total with shipping! Love these new options 😃 — Dr. Ashley R Vaughn (@ashleyrwvaughn) July 22, 2018

A guide by visualization expert Tufte on making better slides for presentations.

Suggestions for making statistics easier and faster.

I only recently discovered “foreach” loops in STATA, and they’ve saved me from scrolling through miles of .do files! Hope this helps: https://t.co/cuKwGJzN9C — Eben Witherspoon (@ebbspoon) July 22, 2018

See also “Looping, Programming, and Automating Output in Stata” at https://t.co/EEj5Y4U9u7 — Austin Nichols (@AustnNchols) July 22, 2018

Suggestions for finding and applying for grants, funding, and awards

A few thoughts on writing grants (in thread below)… https://t.co/3Hzf5JqkwS — Elaine Hernandez (@e_hernandez8) July 21, 2018

#hiddencurriculum both grad and some undergrad may have funding for you to go to conferences BUT they will reimburse you – so the assumption is you have a credit card. Also if you need care for a child/elder/disabled family member you will be on the hook for making that $$$. https://t.co/PMvZtOrqHe — Roxie Brookshire (@RoxieBrookshire) July 22, 2018

1) Most winners of professional awards nominated themselves.

2) Following rules can hurt u. PAA asks for short abstract or full paper; u can send anything in between. When job ad asks for 2 writing samples and 3 letters, u can send more. Some journal word limits aren't enforced. https://t.co/3bbC0E4p0z — Sasha Killewald (@SashaKillewald) July 22, 2018

Suggestions for networking and finding your tribe in academia.

Horizontal networking (befriending other grad students/postdocs) is one of the smartest moves. It fosters these types of collaborations, often yrs down the road. The work is better quality, conducted more efficiently, & less lonely/frustrating. #hiddencurriculum #AcademicTwitter https://t.co/FVo15GHCGF — Elaine Hernandez (@e_hernandez8) July 23, 2018

This is the networking advice I would give any graduate student. Your peers will be a lot more receptive to making connections, and in the end those connections will probably be more valuable than weaker ties to big name people. https://t.co/Btv8RjJwfV — Charles Seguin (@CharlieSeguin) July 23, 2018

This is true. Or find people a small number of years ahead of you (2-6) as they'll have the most recent and relevant experience of the job market, tenure, etc and will be potential friends + reviewers for the rest of your career. https://t.co/HuuUnQKkW3 — Rory Kramer (@rory_kramer) July 23, 2018

Suggestions for reducing the financial cost of success in grad school.

Some journals charge publication fees that amount to $100s. This includes top journals like Demography. If you work at public uni, don't have grants to pay, you can ask for the fee to be waived. — Amy Hsin (@amyhsin) July 22, 2018

All of these are things I pretty much learned traveling growing up, but the pro-tip fir receptions is that receptions have free food (and drinks)….so if youre broke but want to network with someone, receptions are a solid place to go #ASACoffeeonme https://t.co/VEkNP3Tao7 — Candice C. Robinson (@SocScholarCR) July 22, 2018

When it came to dissertation expenses I applied for 2 fellowships and got both. And I took both. They didn’t have a rule against it and it was the first year I didn’t need a loan to help afford school. Again, I shouldn’t have told the department. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) July 22, 2018

And suggestions for navigating the academic job market, including this talk by Samuel Perry.

One of the problems with the hidden curriculum of higher ed (and there are many), is that it’s a perfect catalyst for impostor syndrome—the feeling that you’re just not good enough, and that maybe you got here by mistake.

My 1st yr of grad school I would sometimes ask what people meant by a word usage, or for a word definition, or ask someone to id an author I didn't know. By 2nd yr. I stopped bc ppl saw these qs as challenging/evidence of incompetence. But that was wrong. If you're curious, ask. — blank canvas tote (@crispycrise) July 22, 2018

And yet, if there’s anything the #hiddencurriculum tweets have made clear, it’s that almost all of us have been confused at some point. And afraid to ask.

I had no idea what a lit review was when I started too! I felt like everyone in my classes already knew, so I was too embarrassed to ask. I wasn’t until later that I realized many of my classmates had been just as clueless 😅 — Sarah Hegge (@SarahLClothes) July 23, 2018

Also, to share my own struggles with the #hiddencurriculum, I was so afraid to bother my professors that I googled EVERYTHING. How to write a literature review, what peer review meant, what epistemology is (that took some serious googling), what “tenure-track” meant, etc. — Andrea Bingham (@andreajbingham) July 23, 2018

If we want to uncover the hidden curriculum of grad school, we need to change the culture. We need to make it okay to say “I don’t know.” We need to make it okay to ask.

But changing the culture isn’t enough. Because some students—first-generation students (those who are the first in their family to go to college), working-class students, LGTBQ students, students of color, students who learned English as a second language—will almost always be less comfortable asking. And some advisors will always less willing or less able to answer.

This is a great thread, including comments. True for most specialised worlds, I guess, but for those of us who are the first in our families at university and go in with no background at all, it's a complete mystery. Still. Sometimes you don't know what question to ask. https://t.co/DQxJ6aybEJ — Kelly Gardiner (@kmjgardiner) July 23, 2018

Also, knowing what words mean, but not how to say them. Because you learned them by reading them. — Dr. Michelle Moyd 🌍📚✏️ (@mimoyd1) July 21, 2018

I wish someone had told me the challenges I would face as brown female visibly Muslim TA. Challenges to my authority and grasp of the subject matter made me doubt if I could ever be a good professor for longer than it should have. I wrote about it here: https://t.co/oVWafQPDOf — Irtefa (@IrtefaBF) July 23, 2018

And that means we also need to change the structure of grad school. That means formalizing the hidden curriculum. Building in time and resources for professional training.

Our program has a mandatory, for-credit “stats packages” class first semester, & we have a stats/programmer in house available to anyone for consultation. It’s invaluable. And we strongly encourage students to ask each other (esp. more senior students). — Karen Benjamin Guzzo (@kbguzzo) July 22, 2018

Because if we assume that students will pick it up along the way and that advisors will fill in the gaps, we’ll inevitably have students slip through the cracks. And those students will, more than likely be the ones academia needs the most.

The #hiddencurriculum of academia is why it is so important to have a diverse faculty. Advisors may assume students know these things and not know to provide the information or resources. https://t.co/kxTNVPcRkj — Nadia Ayala-Lopez (@DrAyalaLopez) July 22, 2018

This is so important to talk about. The #hiddencurriculum is one of the worst forms of gatekeeping there is in academic culture. Demographics won't change until we illuminate the nuances of this path that some people take for granted. https://t.co/zitcbJHOvJ — Ryn Linthicum (@RynLinthicum) July 22, 2018

Jessica Calarco is Assistant Professor of Sociology at Indiana University.

