sunday morning sociology, abolish ice edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
The Politics of Health and Healthcare
- Paid family leave reduces the use of nursing homes.
- The Trump administration opposed new international breastfeeding resolution. So did Reagan, and for the same corporate reasons.
Sex, Gender, and the Body
- Tey Meadow responds to Jesse Singal’s Atlantic story about youth gender identity, arguing that it’s misleading to frame the discussion of trans youth around “desisters”.
- “living in a country with more gender equality results in better sleep for couples.”
Race and Racism
- The negative spillovers of police killings of black youth, quoting sociologist Julia Burdick-Will.
- “A white student is two times more likely to attend a selective college than a black or Latinx student.”
Kids These Days