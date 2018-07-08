sunday morning sociology, american exceptionalism edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Race and Racism
- Robin DiAngelo writes about how white fragility shapes reactions to workplace diversity training.
- The Trump administration is going to officially reverse the Obama administration’s stance in support of race conscious admissions/affirmative action for college admissions.
- “social intolerance correlates with authoritarian preferences.”
Urban Sociology
- Watching House Hunters to see the perpetuation of racial segregation in action.
- What if move-in day for an entire city was like freshman move-in day on campus?
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- Climate simulations from 1984 were basically correct in how much warming they predicted over the following three decades. Put differently: we’ve had reasonably accurate models for my entire life and are still doing almost nothing.
- Juggalo makeup confounds facial recognition software.
Economy Sociology
- Data & Society Institute researchers put together a great reading list on inequality and the gig economy.
- “Greater market power for firms may also mean less bargaining power for workers, and hence lower wages.” The Economist covers a new paper measuring firms’ rising market power.