sunday morning sociology, july never seemed so strange edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Political Sociology
- Beverage companies are, amazingly, advancing a ballot initiative designed to destroy municipal finances in order to pressure the California legislature to ban city soda taxes.
- James Feigenbaum and Alex Hertfel-Fernandez look art the likely political impacts of the Janus decision on public sector unions.
- Tech companies filling the void where local governments have been unwilling or unable to govern
Racism, Sexism, Classism
- Contrary to some narratives, women ask for raises just as often as men but are less likely to get them (Australian edition).
- George Yancy and Anita Allen discuss the harassment of Black women in academic Philosophy.
- Several elite private schools in the DC area are removing AP classes from their curriculum.
- Smart homes are being turned into weapons for domestic abuse.
The Politics of Knowledge
- “The notion that data begins to exist when it is recorded by the machine completely obscures the role that human decisions play in its creation.” On the history of “data”.
- New private-academic partnership for data science in Milwaukee. We wonder how the data sharing agreements will work.
- If this bill passes, research funded by the state of California will need to be released to the public within one year of publication.