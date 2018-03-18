sunday morning sociology, guns edition

Gun-Control-2.png
Ryan Larson and Evan Stewart write at SocImages about declining rates of gun ownership as compared to relatively unchanging (but high) support for various gun control measures in the US.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Race and Racism

Higher Education

Medical Sociology

The Politics of Tech

Economic Sociology

Etc.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s