sunday morning sociology,

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sex and Gender
- A very helpful summary of recent high-quality studies and meta-analysis of course evaluations, focused on whether they measure teacher effectiveness/student learning, and whether there is gender bias.
- Economists have been grappling with gender bias for a long time; this post on the 1970s founding of the Committee for the Status of Women in the Economics Profession shows that how they did so reflects divisions in the field about the (imp)perfections of markets.
- “When we look at a girl story, most of us go a tiny bit stupid. We fail to see beyond the limits of our own generic expectations.”
Race
- New analysis of Census Data through 2010 shows a persistence of White flight.
- The Revival of Reviled Race “Science”.
- “What Would W. E. B. Du Bois Make of Black Panther?”
Economic Sociology
- Doctors in Quebec are protesting salary increases, arguing that hospitals should hire more nurses and pay them better instead.
- The tragicomic tale of how corporations began to win legal personhood in the Gilded Age.
- The author of a study that showed Uber drivers received very low wages responds to methodological criticisms and provides updated estimates. Hurray for transparent research and civil scientific dialogue about an influential social issue!
Etc.
- Economist John Quiggin argues in the NYT that it’s time to stop with the whole “generations” thing.
- A possible policy to reduce gun violence and incarceration.
- The NYT features Philip Cohen in its coverage of an ongoing lawsuit against Trump around whether public officials are infringing First Amendment rights by blocking individuals on Twitter.