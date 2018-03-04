sunday morning sociology, partisanship in everything edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Political Sociology
- The Economist visualizes American attitudes towards gun control, showcasing areas of partisan agreement and disagreement.
- Frank Pasquale contrasts Vance and Hochschild’s work on the White working class with Adam Sewer’s, and suggests that we should reframe the “Deep Story” as a “Big Lie.”
- Francesca Tripodi explores how evangelical Christians use hermeneutic techniques developed for interpreting the Bible to make sense of current politics and debates over “alternative facts.”
- The Nation discusses the Janus case about public sector unions fees as “compelled speech” in the context of political scientist Alex Hertel-Fernandez’s new book on how employers compel employees to act politically.
- Lara Putnam and Theda Skocpol report on their new research on newly mobilized suburban white women anti-Trump activists.
Race, Class, and Gender
- The Chronicle takes an in-depth look at the legacy of a 1981 sexual harassment case at Harvard, and how it allowed a pattern of harassment to continue.
- On race and gender bias in face recognition algorithms, and more generally, AI’s problems with bias.
- Kate Weisshaar writes in the HBR about a new audit study showing that stay at home parents are disfavored when applying for jobs compared to those who are currently employed or who were laid off.
- Journalist Bethany McLean examines #MeToo on Wall St.
- Emily Asher-Perrin analyzes robot love stories as meditations on the possibility for consent in unequal relationships.
- This otherwise depressing 50 year update to the Kerner Commission report, co-written by one of the report’s original authors, ends with an incredibly coherent, evidence-based progressive economic policy agenda.
Economic Sociology
- An interesting paper shows that paying survey respondents (in the context of a development project) may lead to substantial changes in reported income.
- Americans are overly optimistic about intergenerational mobility; Europeans are overly pessimistic.
Urban Sociology
- Better ER care can explain part of Chicago’s falling homicide rates.
- New Orleans secretly hired Palantir to track gang members and predict crimes.
- How will we adjudicate the “right to stay” in the coming climate change century? This in-depth NYT piece on the Louisiana coast raises this and many other questions.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- Buzzfeed explores the extent of p-Hacking and other research sins at the Cornell Food Lab.
- Andrew Gelman offers a different take on the Food Lab here, emphasizing the problem of selective reporting, and small studies chasing noise (not merely the statistical shenanigans afterword).
- “Detractors of social theory dislike it not because it’s not effective, but because it is.” On why tech needs social theory.