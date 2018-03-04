sunday morning sociology, partisanship in everything edition

Screen Shot 2018-02-28 at 9.39.40 PM.png
Not surprisingly, attitudes towards whether or not schools are teaching enough Black History are increasingly polarized across Democrats and Republicans. Via the Washington Post.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

