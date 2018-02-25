sunday morning sociology, elite politics edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Guns
- 2018 represents the best chance for gun control in two decades.
- This 2016 GQ story on why studying guns and gun violence in the U.S. is so hard is worth revisiting.
- So is this (updated) 2017 Vox story on how the NRA changed our interpretations of the 2nd Amendment and attitudes towards guns more generally.
Sex and Gender
- Vox reports on a new survey showing the ubiquity of sexual harassment.
- Susan Pedersen reviews a new book on Beveridge and the history of the British welfare state, drawing particular attention to how Beveridge’s model assumed and reinforced sexist norms.
- New data from Denmark show the extent of the motherhood wage penalty.
Urban Sociology
- Doug Massey reviews a new theory of segregation in Jacobin.
- Renters have become the majority of residents in 22 cities since 2006.
- “Singles Can Afford Fewer Than Half of U.S. Homes – and It’s Worse for Women.”
The Politics of Knowledge
- Insider Higher Ed interviews Stevens et al about their new book arguing that American social scientists are still very focused on the US, and not as global as our rhetoric might make it seem.
- Women’s Studies faculty and programs are under attack despite (because of?) their clear importance in this political moment.
- The Verge profiles Alexandra Elbakyan, the woman behind Sci-Hub.
Data and Data Science
- Design, ethnography, and future-proof data science (combining the insights of ethnography and data science).
- The FCC released a broadband access map.
- Using sentiment analysis to redesign courses? Seems a little creepy…
- Speaking of creepy data science, you might consider signing this Data Practice manifesto.
Etc.
- ProPublica investigates Atomwaffen, a neo-nazi group advocating terrorism and violence came to light after one of its members killed a gay Jewish UPenn student.
- Demos released a new report on trends in public college (un)affordability.
- “What would it mean to take the quirkiness of Du Bois’s writing seriously, as well as the influence of a broad range of popular sources on his writing, including pulp genres like horror and weird fiction?”