sunday morning sociology, the gender of economics edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Economic Sociology
- The US has less social mobility, but higher perceptions of social mobility, than other rich countries.
- We think Tulip Mania was a bigger financial panic than it was in part because 18th century writers took 17th century satirical songs as accurate histories.
- The argument for abolishing student debt.
- Economists are paying increasing attention to how rising market power may explain recent trends. [But would they have paid more attention earlier if there were more women economists?]
Political Sociology
- Vox covers how the NRA became a Guns Rights organization, and changed the meaning of the 2nd Amendment and American attitudes towards gun control.
- “The very notion that shared, consolidated community resources ought to exist is not a neutral idea.” MIT library director Chris Bourg explains why libraries can’t be neutral.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- Wired has an in-depth story on Facebook’s reactions to the 2016 election and its aftermath. Hard to summarize, worth the read.
- Historian Gabrielle Hecht asks us to re-examine the Anthropocene starting with environmental problems in Africa.
- Quality government data is essential to democracy – and America’s data is being threatened.
Sex and Gender