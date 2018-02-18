sunday morning sociology, the gender of economics edition

20180217_FNC768.png
The Economist discusses and visualizes new research on how men and women economists hold different opinions about policy and especially about the role of government, and the imperfections of markets.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Economic Sociology

Political Sociology

Science, Knowledge, and Technology

Sex and Gender

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

