sunday morning sociology, visualizing consumption edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sex and Gender
- Science journalist Ed Yong at the Atlantic spent the last two years tracking which sources he contacted and who said yes to try to fix the gender imbalance in his reporting.
- Catharine MacKinnon has an op-ed in the NYT about #MeToo and the history of sexual harassment.
- Economics is dominated by men, and hasn’t gotten any better in 15 years… which is especially a problem, as women and men economists have different understandings of the role of government and the extent of discrimination.
- The New Yorker has a long piece on new research being conducted by Columbia University profs (including Shamus Khan!) on sexual health and sexual assault on campus.
Economic Sociology
- Donald Tomaskovic-Devey discusses the history of economic sociology, and how inequality was initially left off the agenda.
- Capital is beating labor by so much, capital is fine losing money to avoid labor, aka “The Banana Trick” and grocery store self-checkouts.
- “the physical distinction always implies a moral one, and that’s why politicians use it” – The NYT talks to historians about the 400-year history of debates over the “able-bodied” poor.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology (Dystopia Edition)
- Chinese state surveillance of Uighurs sounds like a Black Mirror episode. As Gibson said, “The future is already here, it’s just unevenly distributed.”
- Given how badly we’ve dealt with false text-based news, we’re completely unprepared for the next generation of fake video.
Race and Racism
- Richard Alba lays out the case for changing the Census’ race questions.
- The GOP immigration proposals could keep American majority White for several more years (which is kinda the point).
- When given a multiple choice test question on the causes for the South’s secession from the Union, just 8% of high school seniors picked “slavery.”
