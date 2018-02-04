sunday morning sociology, monstrous income distribution edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Work, Organizations, & Economic Sociology
- MIT brings together every recent prediction of job losses and and job gains due to automation in one chart.
- Journalists and sociologists discuss the difficulties of studying and reporting on workplace sexual harassment.
- The New Yorker takes a deep dive into Glassdoor and the micropolitics of workplace transparency and rankings.
- “have we reached the limits of liberation through consumption?” – Shelly Ronen reviews Lynn Comella’s Vibrator Nation on the making of the feminist market for sex toys.
- Preventive healthcare saves lives, not dollars.
- “displaced workers are more likely to find new work in firms that simply pay less well or are a less favorable match for their skills than their former employer.”
Inequality
- Ryan Briggs argues at Vox against Deaton’s recent claims that millions of Americans live in poverty as extreme as poverty in poor countries.
- Nadirah Farah Foley argues that elite universities need to challenge their existing notions of merit to combat inequality in college admissions.
- The Economist has an impressive set of visualizations of the economic returns to a college degree across time and countries. More detailed explanation here.
Urban Sociology
- Rent control helps tenants in the short run, hurts them in the long run….
- …and AirBnB makes things worse.
Political Sociology
- Political scientist Margaret Peters argues that “nativists have increased influence not because more Americans agree with them, but because most businesses no longer care about immigration. Increased globalization has changed the amount and kind of labor that most U.S. businesses need.”
- Our own Andy Perrin examines the recent invention of the “White Working Class.”
The Politics of History
- “It was not the British Empire that began the struggle against enslavement, but slaves themselves, and radicals in Europe.” On how apologists for the British empire misread the history of economic development, slavery, and The Enlightenment.
- The American Historical Review announces new policies aimed at diversifying its editors and reviewers.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology?
- The NYT has a long, fascinating investigation of Devumi, a company that sells fake Twitter followers and was itself subject to a kind of identity theft.
- Better form design and text message reminders reduce warrants for failure to appear in court by a third.
- The Economic Sociology section of ASA has a fancy new website.