sunday morning sociology, monstrous income distribution edition

Screen Shot 2018-02-03 at 7.14.11 AM.png
New analysis of global income distribution data suggest that Milanovic’s “elephant graph” depicting cumulative growth rates across the income distribution may look more like the Loch Ness Monster. Via Vox.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Work, Organizations, & Economic Sociology 

Inequality

Urban Sociology

Political Sociology

The Politics of History

Science, Knowledge, and Technology?

 

 

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

