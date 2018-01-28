sunday morning sociology, partisan priorities edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sex, Gender, and Sexuality
- “How, then, might we redefine power instead of expecting women to redefine themselves to earn a chance to be ‘powerful?’” Andy Seal riffs on Mary Beard’s “Women & Power: A Manifesto.”
- “PubMed has almost five times as many clinical trials on male sexual pleasure as it has on female sexual pain. And why? Because we live in a culture that sees female pain as normal and male pleasure as a right.”
- To the Ancient Greeks, a small penis was more masculine than a big one.
- “For the first time since the survey began in 2014, non-LGBT Americans told pollsters that they’re less comfortable with their LGBT neighbors. And the number of LGBT survey respondents who told pollsters that they’d experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity jumped by 11 points.”
- Wired examines debates over the efficacy of fertility prediction/contraceptive apps.
Privacy
- Your car is spying on you, as car manufacturers enter the Big Data game.
- On how and why Roe v. Wade became understood as a narrow decision about abortion instead of a broad decision about privacy.
Political Sociology
- What the left can learn from Elinor Ostrom (interview with the author of Elinor Ostrom’s rules for radicals).
- Even among Republicans, men have more favorable attitudes towards Trump.
Demography
- Segregation begets segregation, an interview with Maria Krysan and Kyle Crowder about their new book Cycles of Segregation.
- The NYT looks at the recent politicization of the term “chain migration.”
Economic Sociology
- On the long history of state and cities competing (destructively) for jobs.
- Donald MacKenzie explains why the VIX, a financial “fear gauge”, may no longer function the way it used to, and thus why a low VIX may be something to worry about.
- The regulatory underpinnings of the craft beer revolution.
- Angus Deaton argues that absolute poverty in America is worse than we thought, in part due to the cost of housing. Kenny and Sandefur disagree.
Education
- State support for higher education down in 19 states, up less than previous years overall.
- We need to have better debates about the role of school funding in equalizing educational outcomes.
Best of Sociology
- Jess Calarco explains sociology twitter through the allegory of an HGTV design competition.
- Check out the first episode of the new sociology podcast The B-Side.