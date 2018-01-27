class and culture conference

The following is an invitation from Annette Lareau to a Class & Culture Mini-Conference at the Eastern Sociological Association meetings this year. She has organized a dinner along with the conference. This would be a great opportunity, especially for students! The dinner information is in the comments below.

January 20, 2018

Dear ESS Class and Culture attendee,

Anyone attending ESS is welcome to attend the sessions for the ESS Class and Culture Mini Conference. There is not any special registration; you can just show up to the sessions. If you would like to attend the dinner, however, you need to register in advance.

All are welcome to join an informal dinner to continue the conversation including those attending the Class and Culture Mini Conference. The conference begins Friday morning and ends early Saturday afternoon. The dinner will be on Friday February 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner will be held in a private room at Phillips Seafood, about a 10-minute walk from the conference hotel. The dinner itself is $35 for a three-course seafood dinner (not including alcohol) but with tax, gratuity, and other expenses the total cost is $47 per person. In addition, we will have a bartender to accommodate drink orders (a house wine or beer is around $7). Vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Space is available on a first-come/first-serve basis.

Please RSVP with a postmark no later than February 5th using the attached form. Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to receive credit cards. In addition, we very much regret that we are unable to provide a discount for students. We will, however, be able to provide a receipt for the dinner payment on the evening of the meal. The form appears at the end of this document. Please make your check out to “Annette Lareau.”

Checks and forms should be mailed to:

Professor Annette Lareau

Department of Sociology

3718 Locust Walk/McNeil Bldg. Suite 100

Philadelphia PA, 19104-6099

With questions about the dinner or conference, please write to Jack Sauls (saulsj at sas dot upenn dot edu).