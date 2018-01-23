call for guest posts: sociology & science fiction

unreal-dystopias.png

Following a delightful conversation on Twitter, I’m happy to announce a call for guest posts on the topic of sociology (or social theory) and science fiction! Have you taught a work of science fiction in one of your classes and used it to illustrate some interesting concept or debate in sociology? Let us know how it went! Are you fascinated by the parallels between a work of SF and a work of social theory? Tell us!

To submit, send a short summary of what you’d like to write about to me at this email address with the subject “Sociology & Science Fiction.” Assuming it makes sense to me, you’ll then submit the full post, and I’ll queue them up here.  For some examples of the sorts of things I’ve written like this in the past, check out these old posts – but I’m sure you all can do much better!

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s