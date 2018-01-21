sunday morning sociology, vaccine policy success edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Ideas and Politics
- Peter Hall and Dani Rodrik discuss the role of interests and ideas in political economy.
- Tressie MC is now an op-ed columnist for the Huffington Post. Here’s her column on the problem of “thought leaders” offering simple solutions to complex problems.
- Inside Higher Ed covers the history of The Monkey Cage and how it became part of the Washington Post.
Technology and Politics
- “The most effective forms of censorship today involve meddling with trust and attention, not muzzling speech itself.” – Zeynep Tufekci in Wired on the New Censorship.
- COMPAS is no better at predicting recidivism than random people with little training, or a simple linear model fit with two variables. Though some experts are concerned with the methods used in this and the ProPublica reports.
Economics and Politics
Race and Politics
- Brandon Terry on the legacy of MLK, and what we might learn by treating MLK as a theorist of racism, politics, and ethics.
- The NYT Editorial Board cites research by sociologists David Scott FitzGerald and David Cook-Martin on the racist history of American immigration policy to contextualize Trump’s recent remarks. (H/T Tina)
- “Democratic politicians were equally likely to reply to whites and Latinos; the probability of a Republican legislator replying to a Hispanic constituent was 9 percentage points lower, compared with a Democratic legislator.”
- Don’t give up on racial integration.
Cities, Crime, and Politics
- Patrick Sharkey reports on research on the causes and consequences of the decline in violent crime in cities.
- The National Review admits being wrong about Stop & Frisk in NYC.
- You can’t be a progressive NIMBY.
Etc.
- Sara Goldrick-Rab writes in the NYT about food insecurity on college campuses.
- Employers’ market power may help explain why productivity and wages have become delinked.
- Pharmacists are allowed to dispense life-saving naloxone to counteract opioid overdoses, but they are not doing so much.