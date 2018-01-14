sunday morning sociology, american exceptionalism (the bad kind) edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sexism, Patriarchy, and #MeToo
- Of cinnamon rolls and sexual harassment. A seriously wonderful (and depressing) read.
- “Misogyny is the law enforcement branch of patriarchy.” Philosopher Kate Manne discusses her new book on sexism and misogyny.
- “And this is another toll that sexual harassment can take on women: It can make you spend hours dissecting the psychology of the kind of men who do not think about your interiority much at all.” Moira Donegan, originator of the Shitty Media Men spreadsheet, comes forward.
- Economics grapples with systematic sexism in the discipline.
- Of masculinity and missiles.
Race and Racism
- The Washington Post covers Hamilton & Darity’s proposal for “baby bonds” to fight the racial wealth gap.
- Roxane Gay offers us perspective, not hope, in regards to America’s racist present.
Inequality and Injustice
- “The sadism of treating human beings like vermin lies precisely in the recognition that they are not.”
- danah boyd reviews Virginia Eubanks’ forthcoming ethnography of algorithms in policing, Automating Inequality.
- “we can either rectify unjust prices by changing the social relations that produce them, or rectify those social relations by changing the prices that tend to perpetuate them.”