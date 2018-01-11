submit your asa paper to socarxiv!

The deadline for submissions to the American Sociological Association annual meeting is midnight tonight. So I’m guessing that many of you reading this post have either just submitted a paper, or are just tweaking that last bit of formatting before submitting. Once you’ve finally navigated the submission site (remember, one regular session and one section session, or two section sessions, but never two regular sessions!), why not submit your paper to SocArXiv as well? The submission process is straightforward, and interested readers will be able to access your paper right now instead of waiting seven months to hear your talk in Philly!

For details on the submission process, check out this quick tutorial. For more information, check out SocArXiv’s FAQ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related