sunday morning sociology, women and politics edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
It’s a slow news season (in some ways) and either still a vacation, the very beginning of the term, a major conference, or a frantic scramble to submit to ASA depending on your discipline and university, so the links this week are small in number and unsorted (but still, hopefully, high in quality!).
Etc.
- Last year set records for disasters in the United States, but due to climate change we should expect to see more years like it.
- Politico revisits Du Bois’ Black Reconstruction to try to make sense of the politics of the White working class. (Though, as Tressie MC notes, the article places Du Bois in history, not sociology, which is a problem.)
- Algorithmic decisionmaking meets child welfare, with a new focus on transparency.
- Elephant or Loch Ness Monster? New data show a somewhat different picture of changes in the global income distribution.
- The NYT published a fascinating op-ed about the role of live theater in combating the dehumanizing force of the “attention-finance complex.”
- Modern evidence for the “Hobson-Lenin-Luxemburg hypothesis” about imperialism, inequality and the causes of the first World War.
- “We have a problem with gender-based discrimination in political science. I know that not because I see it, but because I keep on not seeing it, even as so many of my women students and faculty colleagues are acutely aware of it.”