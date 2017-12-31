sunday morning sociology, nye edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- “Technology can be manipulated to serve a variety of different visions. The political question is which vision will win.” Safiya Umoja Noble and Sarah T. Roberts discuss the politics of search engines and possible alternatives.
- NYC is taking steps towards making the algorithms it uses to allocate resources more transparent.
- Twitter banned a “Digital Nazi Hunter” bot which called out fake accounts designed to spread misinformation.
Higher Ed
- More than 100 professors have faced threats and harassment this year.
- It’s 2017 and it’s major news that business schools are now (finally?) teaching about sexual harassment.
- Students who attended the fraudulent, for-profit Corinthian College will no longer have their full student loans forgiven thanks to Secretary DeVos.
Economic Sociology
- The Nation draws on Elizabeth Anderson’s work on corporations as “private governments” to make sense of workplace sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement.
- According to Beth Redbird’s research, occupational licensing doesn’t increase wages of the licensed, but it does reduce barriers to entry for historically excluded groups.
Medical Sociology and Health
- ProPublica investigates problems at the intersections of mental health and criminal justice in Mississippi, focusing on the story of a 16 year-old forced to stay in jail for more than three years while awaiting a mental health assessment.
- Another ProPublica series is taking an in-depth look at disparities in birth outcomes for Black and White women. This piece argues that hospitals where Black mothers give birth have much higher rates of serious complications.
- How the gun control lobby co-opted a suicide prevention organization.