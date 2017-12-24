sunday morning sociology, gender in economics edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sex, Gender, and Sexism
- Women are invited to give 20% fewer academic colloquium talks than men, controlling for the pool of possible speakers.
- The NYT traces three decades of sexual harassment at two Chicago auto plants.
- 538 analyzes the top movies of 2016 with 12 new Bechdel-like tests, looking at inequality behind the scenes, intersectional inequality, and the substantive portrayals of women.
Race, Politics, and Memory
- Clint Smith describes the experience of visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture with his grandfather, and grappling with the recency of racial violence in the US.
- Doreen St. Felix argues that the discourse of “black women saved us” represents an ontological failing: despite living in an individualistic culture, “black women” are only recognized as an abstract, collective actor, and thus the hard work of actual black women is ignored.
- The Boston Globe continues its coverage of racism in Boston, with a focus on higher education.
- The Atlantic covers the growth in implicit bias trainings for police officers – despite the lack of evidence of their effectiveness at reducing racial disparities.
- Isaac Martin and Vanessa Williamson discuss the one good feature of the GOP tax plan: reducing the racist, regressive home mortgage interest deduction
Economic and Political Sociology