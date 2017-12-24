sunday morning sociology, gender in economics edition

The Economist Women Economics.png
Economics has a gender problem. Women are underrepresented, face a “Glass Ceiling” (higher barriers to tenure) and, unsurprisingly, are less satisfied than their men colleagues.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Sex, Gender, and Sexism

Race, Politics, and Memory

Economic and Political Sociology

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s