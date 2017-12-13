intro to sociology syllabus project

I’m retooling my introduction to sociology syllabus for the spring. Unfortunately, there are almost no syllabuses left on the open web to use for inspiration. Blackboard and the like have walled off most of our teaching materials from Google. ASA’s teaching resources site never really took off and sections no longer produce bound volumes with exemplar syllabuses and activities. Combined, this means that college instructors designing courses now have fewer resources than we did a decade ago. This is rather amazing, especially compared with the rise in our access to scholarship and data.

Anyway, I thought I would put up this post as a spot to share syllabuses for introduction to sociology courses.* If you send me your syllabus, I will post it in the table below. I’m seeding the repository with my syllabus from the fall.

Join the fun. Send me your syllabus.

Instructor Text Reader Document Neal Caren (UNC-CH) Sociology Project 2.5 None Syllabus Jessica Calarco (Indiana) You May Ask Yourself None Syllabus C.J. Pascoe (Oregon) You May Ask Yourself None Syllabus

Assignments Tina Fetner (McMaster) You May Ask Yourself None Syllabus jimi adams (American) None None Syllabus Lane Kenworthy (UCSD) None None Syllabus Andy Perrin (UNC-CH) None None Syllabus

* If this works, I’ll try it with other courses.