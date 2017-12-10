sunday morning sociology, inequality pie edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sex and Gender
- Vox interviews historian Stephanie Coontz about the #MeToo movement.
- Women doctors get less respect, are punished more for mistakes, and experience more work-family conflict, in part because they do more housework than men doctors (even in two doctor couples).
- Street harassment leads women in India to attend worse colleges in exchange for a safer path to school.
- Gender roles at home and work (with Mona Chalabi’s great hand-drawn plots).
- Men are more likely than women to think gender differences are biological.
Education
- “I think colleges have ignored just how much goodwill has been burned up by the rise in college costs.” Beth Berman on the political implication of college tuition increases and the current GOP tax and higher ed plans.
- The NYT covers Sean Reardon’s work on school district effectiveness.
- Political theorist Terea Bejan offers an interpretation of contemporary campus speech debates through the lens of two different Ancient Greek notions of free speech.
Data & Methods
- ProPublica shows that hate crime statistics in the US are atrocious, mostly because local law enforcement don’t adequately report incidents.
- Implicit Association Tests don’t seem to predict discriminatory behavior, and have low reliability, yet they fuel an entire industry of (probably ineffective) bias trainings.
Political Sociology
- Blame Fox, not Reddit or Twitter, for rising partisan polarization.
- Call for “Sound Science” are part of a strategy to delegitimize science, not to make it better.
Economic Sociology
- In countries with strong labor movements, retail jobs aren’t bad jobs.
- “The variables that most predict carbon footprint are “per capita living space, energy used for household appliances, meat consumption, car use, and vacation travel.” And wealthy people — even those who self-identify as green — consume more and do more of all those things.”
- Reihan Salam makes the case against state and local tax deductions through fiscal sociology.
- “To keep its graduate students from unionizing, Harvard is pushing the government to weaken important protections for workers across the United States.”