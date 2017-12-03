sunday morning sociology, democracy(?) edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
We just can’t even this week. Here are some links.
Race and Racism
- An interview with Ibram X. Kendi about the history of racist ideas, and how assimilationist ideas have been so frequently misrecognized as antiracist.
- “prosecutors seems to be treating Blacks with no prior convictions as somehow inherently more criminal than Whites with similar records.”
- Meek Mill’s Tribulations with the criminal justice system.
- Adia Harvey Wingfield discusses how Black men are entering nursing despite its gendered and raced stereotypes.
Gender, Sex, and Sexism
- Masha Gessen looks back to Gayle Rubin’s “Thinking Sex” to trouble the current politics of consent and sexual harassment.
- Marianne Cooper argues that three features of organizations make them especially prone to sexual harassment: “male dominated, super hierarchical, and forgiving when it comes to bad behavior.”
- “In fact, courts routinely dismiss cases brought by workers who claim their supervisors propositioned them, kissed them or grabbed their breasts. The judges declare that the conduct does not constitute harassment in a legal sense, and refuse to let the cases go to trial. How did we get here?”
- Eggs select sperm, not the other way around. AKA what Emily Martin said in 1991.
Political Sociology
- “The fake embassy became a sensation largely because the story was so predictably familiar. The Africans were scammers. The victims were desperate and credulous. The local police officers were bumbling idiots. Countless officials were paid off. And at the end, the Americans swooped in and saved the day. There was only one problem with the story: it wasn’t true.“
- Selling out City Hall to woo Amazon.
- John Roberts’ leftward trajectory on the Supreme Court.
- Hitler was literally normalized with puff pieces in the American and German press in the 1930s [article from 2015 but newly relevant].
- James Scott interviewed by Vox on the transition to agriculture and the problems of early states.
Etc.
- “To fight for my son, I have to argue that he should never have been born.”
- Denmark is charging economic sociologist Brooke Harrington with the crime of working outside of her university work permit… for giving lectures to the Danish Parliament.
- Remembering sociologist Devon Wade.
