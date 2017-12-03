sunday morning sociology, democracy(?) edition

This is what democracy looks like? Marginalia in the GOP Senate tax cut passed at 2am, mere hours after being released to Senators and the press for consideration (NYT coverage here). 

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

We just can’t even this week. Here are some links.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

One thought on “sunday morning sociology, democracy(?) edition”

