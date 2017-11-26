sunday morning sociology, gender and work edition

The Economist covers a working paper by economist Heather Sarsons showing that women surgeons see a much bigger drop in referrals than men surgeons after similar bad patient outcomes. Further coverage in Vox here.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

