sunday morning sociology, gender and work edition

“If U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore had been alive a little more than 100 years ago, no one would be discussing the recent allegations against him or his fitness for office. In fact, there was no crime on the books that he could have violated, because in 1890, the age of consent in Alabama (and many other states) was 10.“ Historian Kimberly Hamlin explains why and how 19th- and 20th-century women fought to raise the age of consent.