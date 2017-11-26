sunday morning sociology, gender and work edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Labor and Labor Movements
- Instacart workers go on strike to protest low wages.
- Amazon warehouse workers in Germany and Italy went on strike on Black Friday.
- In 1887, more than 60 African American farmworkers trying to organize were killed by White mobs acting with the blessing of the state, ending hopes of unionization for generations.
Sex and Gender
- Lauren Edelman explains how sexual harassment policies are effective signals to courts, but incredibly ineffective at actually reducing sexual harassment.
- “If U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore had been alive a little more than 100 years ago, no one would be discussing the recent allegations against him or his fitness for office. In fact, there was no crime on the books that he could have violated, because in 1890, the age of consent in Alabama (and many other states) was 10.“ Historian Kimberly Hamlin explains why and how 19th- and 20th-century women fought to raise the age of consent.
Etc.