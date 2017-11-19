sunday morning sociology, tax cut edition!

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Race, Gender, and Organizations
- Laura Garbes looks at the history of National Public Radio, and the tension between its pervasive whiteness and its mission to serve minority audiences.
- Slate looks at recent allegations of sexual harassment at Dartmouth psychology, and more broadly in academic science.
- “Many institutions have what I would call complaint pride, which is rather like diversity pride: about how an organisation would like to appear. Complaint pride takes the form of statements about wanting to learn from complaints; complaint pride is expressed as being willing to listen. I wonder if a fantasy of an open ear might operate in a similar way to a fantasy of an open door, as if anyone can get in when in fact they cannot.” Sara Ahmed on complaint as diversity work.
- Frank Dobbin and Alexandra Kalev argue that promoting more women, not training programs, is the best way to change the culture of sexual harassment at workplaces.
Economic Sociology
- The “retail apocalypse” is going strong, despite a strong economy, worsened by the debt held by many retail firms from leveraged buyouts.
- Brown’s Watson Institute released a new estimate of the cost to Americans of the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq: $5.6 trillion, or $23,000 per American.
- A manifesto from a new blog about a new intellectual movement: “Law and Political Economy.”
Criminal Justice
- So far, evidence does not show a large effect of body cameras on police use of force.
- Black men get longer prison sentences than White men for the same crimes – and the disparity has grown since the 2000s.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- “Science fiction plays on the fear that technology may one day ‘take over’ its human creators. A more immediate concern is that advances in technology lure us into designing and building systems that exceed the capacity of their operators to understand them, especially in the face of unusual, non-routine situations.”
- “Always remember — you’re a Madison. You come from a president and from African slaves.” A long read on DNA testing and ancestry, including analysis by Alondra Nelson.
- Eric Klinenberg explains why the death toll from Hurricane Maria will be hard to know, but is likely in the hundreds already.
Etc.
- “no domestic arrangement, not even one in which the mother works full time and the father is unemployed, results in child-care parity between heterosexual spouses.” Psychologist Darcy Lockman argues that kids learn to undervalue women from the very beginning.
- The social value of public apologies.
- “There are times when I’ve wondered whether we should treat these events as a type of performance rather than speech: If the World Wrestling Federation demanded to hold a cage match on the Berkeley campus, would the university be obligated to host it at public expense? The incidents we’re being forced to contend with are far more pernicious and no less staged.” Adam Falk, president of Williams College, on the misleading “free speech” debate.