sunday morning sociology, late edition

Higher Education
- Universities are not the public sphere, and there is no 1st Amendment right to speak on a college campus.
- Politico covers struggles over class and eliteness at the University of Michigan and other public flagships.
- For-profit colleges account for nearly all of the 100,000 cases of against colleges for defrauding student loan borrowers.
- Charlie Eaton in the NYT on how elite colleges use offshore havens to hide from tax obligations.
- Princeton grapples with its racist history, including its historic ties to Southern elites.
Gun Violence
- Tristan Bridges and Tara Leigh Tober on masculinity and gun violence in America.
- “A New Yorker is just as likely to be robbed as a Londoner, for instance, but the New Yorker is 54 times more likely to be killed in the process.”
Political Sociology
- “In other words, large numbers of people on both sides of the political divide say colleges should not restrict speech for any reason — but simultaneously say they are open to restrictions for a number of specific reasons.”
- A short interview with Brayden King summarizes research on the surprising effectiveness of consumer boycotts.
- “you don’t need to be a consistent conservative to appeal to Republican voters, because most of them aren’t consistent conservatives either.”
Urban Sociology
- Fight over Housing Choice Voucher rollback by HUD.
- The Gudian maps cities that will be underwater by 2100 if we don’t aggressively reduce our carbon emissions.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- E-Bike Wars.
- Wired interviews Kate Crawford about ethics and AI.
- Journalist David Roberts discusses recent political science research on climate change attitudes – and argues that we may have to accept the fact that most conservatives will never change their minds and we should instead work on building intensity of support for action.