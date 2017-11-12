sunday morning sociology, late edition

We’re pivoting to video on this late edition of Sunday Morning Sociology. This delightful bit from Australia comedy show “Growing Up Gracefully” mocks the gender pay gap.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Higher Education

Gun Violence

Political Sociology

Urban Sociology

Science, Knowledge, and Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related