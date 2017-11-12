sunday morning sociology, late edition

We’re pivoting to video on this late edition of Sunday Morning Sociology. This delightful bit from Australia comedy show “Growing Up Gracefully” mocks the gender pay gap.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Higher Education

Gun Violence

Political Sociology

Urban Sociology

Science, Knowledge, and Technology

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s