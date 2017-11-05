sunday morning sociology, lost cause edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Economic Sociology
- The opioid epidemic was big business.
- What does it mean for an internet monopoly like FB or Google to be “American”?
Political Sociology
- In economic voting, comparisons to peer nations may matter, helping to explain Angela Merkel’s declining vote share.
- Shamus Khan offers three political lessons for resistance in the Trump Era.
- Steven Lukes reads Trump through the lens of Weber’s charismatic authority.
Higher Education
- Try your hand at “Creating a Class” in Vox.com’s game which highlights the consequences of merit aid for inequality in higher ed.
- Colleges are increasingly trying to identify and recruit “first-generation” college students, but what does that term even mean? Different definitions produce very different groups.
Race and Racism
- On the white supremacist origins of the Pledge of Allegiance.
- “celebrating Eminem while dismissing black artists like Nas exposes how white audiences still ignore black political rap, especially when the subject is racism.” Historian Austin McCoy in the WaPo.
