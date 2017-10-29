sunday morning sociology, millennial employment edition

20171028_WOC052.png
From The Economist, a chart showing that millennials (25-34 year olds) have the same average job tenure as did 25-24 year olds in the 1980s. 

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Race and Racism

Sex, Gender, & Patriarchy

Political Sociology & Social Movements

Science, Knowledge, and Technology

Economic Sociology

Data & Methods

Higher Ed

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

