sunday morning sociology, millennial employment edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Race and Racism
- America’s racial wealth gap was born in and sustained by violence.
- “segregation is not about test scores; it’s about denying full citizenship to a caste of children who have not, for one day in this country, been given full and equal access to the same educational resources as white children.” Nikole Hannah-Jones is interviewed by Vox.
- Report on racial discrimination in America by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
- How a study about the racism African Americans face became a news cycle about White Americans’ fears of discrimination.
- How British investors financed segregated suburbs.
Sex, Gender, & Patriarchy
- “If we’re going to survive both President Trump and the kind of people he has emboldened, we need to attack masculinity directly. I don’t mean that we should recuperate masculinity—that is, press men to identify with a kinder, gentler version of it—I mean that we should reject the idea that men have a psychic need to distinguish themselves from women in order to feel good about themselves.” Lisa Wade on the problem of masculinity.
- According to an RCT at three Canadian universities, women who participated in a 12-hour course on sexual assault resistance experienced significantly less sexual assault than a control group.
- Inside Higher Ed covers Lauren Rivera’s new ASR about how hiring academic committees discriminate against women based on assumptions about their partners’ movability.
Political Sociology & Social Movements
- 16th Century evidence supporting @zeynep’s argument in Twitter & Teargas.
- 2016 was not a “realignment” but there was a shift among less-educated, white midwesterners.
- Kenneth Andrews argues in the NYT that effective protests combine cultural, disruptive, and organizational pathways to produce desired changes.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- Facebook mistranslated “Good Morning” in Arabic as “Attack Them”, leading to a Palestinian man’s arrest.
- A major study of police body cameras finds little evidence of improved behavior.
- Big Data, alternative credit scoring metrics, and potential state repression intersect in China’s plans to rank its citizens.
Economic Sociology
- Roxane Gay on class and the American dream on Tiny House Hunters.
- “Supersized Family Farms Are Gobbling Up American Agriculture” is a headline in the Wall Street Journal.
Data & Methods
- A nice summary of two recent impact evaluations: on the accidental decriminalization of indoor prostitution in RI, and the apparent failure of body cameras to change police behavior in DC.
- A new website offers a comprehensive collection of resources on audit studies, including draft chapters from a forthcoming edited volume on the topic.
