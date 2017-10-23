ask a scatterbrain: sabbatical funding

A junior faculty correspondent writes to ask: “How do sociologists locate funding to write their first book while on the tenure track? How do they locate stand-alone funding to write and/or funding to be an in-residence scholar at another institution? And is there a central place to look for these opportunities?”
So, scatterbrains, what advice do you have? I know about a few of the high profile, in-residence opportunities (like the Stanford CASBS), but only through informal networks, so I’m excited to hear your thoughts as I start my own search for resources. Are there good databases for finding other opportunities? Strategies for raising grant funds specifically to help supplement a sabbatical for those institutions that offer a one semester sabbatical with an option for an unfunded second? Other thoughts? Thanks!
This may be unhelpfully specific, but here is one funding source that may help some sociologist of religion reading this: https://louisville-institute.org/programs-grants-and-fellowships/grants/first-book-grant-for-minority-scholars/
There are a couple of decently funded Institutes for Advanced Study in Europe as well (see http://www.eurias-fp.eu for more information about fellowship grants, applications for 2018-19 already closed though).
If you have collaborators in Europe, there are individual fellowships funded by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Programme from the EU for visiting researcher in Europe (see http://ec.europa.eu/research/mariecurieactions/about/individual-fellowships_en). Many European countries offer similar programmes (have a look at https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/funding/search).
