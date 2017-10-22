sunday morning sociology, technology and inequality edition

McMillan Cottom Black Box
Tressie MC on algorithms and racism in a society dominated by black boxes.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

This week’s links include discussions of the replication crisis and new directions in the science war(s), and sexual harassment, along with economic sociology links focused on the intersection of tech and inequality.

Science, Knowledge, and Technology

Higher Ed

Sexual Harassment & Sexual Violence

Economic Sociology

Etc.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s