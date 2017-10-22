sunday morning sociology, technology and inequality edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
This week’s links include discussions of the replication crisis and new directions in the science war(s), and sexual harassment, along with economic sociology links focused on the intersection of tech and inequality.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- Bruno Latour on the new science war and the role of STS in defending (climate) science.
- Philip Cohen reports on SocArXiv’s progress so far, and plans to pilot alternative models of peer review.
- A study on kids’ cookie eating behaviors was mistakenly reported as describing middle schoolers when the data were collected from 5 year olds, part of a disturbing pattern of mistakes by psychologist Brian Wansink.
- The NYT does a long dive into the replication crisis in psychology, focusing on Amy Cuddy and “power pose” research.
- Judges – including Supreme Court Justices – are not trained in empirical research and don’t take statistics seriously, and that’s going to keep being a problem.
Higher Ed
- On the threats facing public research universities, especially in the Midwest.
- A Penn graduate student is being attacked by conservatives – and possibly Penn itself – for classroom management techniques designed to combat our tendency to call on White men most often.
Sexual Harassment & Sexual Violence
- Lin Farley on how the term “sexual harassment” (which she coined) has become a slogan for HR manuals, not a way to have productive conversations about coercion.
- What Andrea Dworkin’s work can teach us about Harvey Weinstein and how men collaborate to facilitate sexual violence.
- Vox discusses studies showing that most victims of workplace harassment face retaliation if they report it, and that most trainings around sexual harassment don’t work (though bystander intervention trainings and targeting middle managers can help).
Economic Sociology
- In HBR, Quillian et al discuss their meta analysis of hiring discrimination showing that racial discrimination hasn’t improved in 25 years.
- The NYT profiles Shannon Mulcahy, a steelworker grappling with her job’s imminent move to Mexico. A gripping piece with insights into contemporary politics, economics, race, and gender.
- “We’ve had folks in their eighties who do a phenomenal job for us… You guys have put in a lifetime of work. You understand what work is.” On “Camperforce”, Amazon’s seasonal retirement-aged workforce.
- Uber is now encouraging drivers to pay money to join an econ research project.
- Sarah Binder and Mark Spindel argue that the Fed is not as independent as many think, as can be seen in both enacted and proposed bills to curtail its power.
Etc.