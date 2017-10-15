sunday morning sociology, apocalypse not canceled edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Between wildfires in California, violence in Myanmar and the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, and everything else in the news, things feel a little grim. The following links will probably not make you feel better, but perhaps they will distract you for a spell?
Race and Racism
- On the Reagan administration’s fight against affirmative action and promotion of myths of anti-White racism.
- “Ultimately, the structural racism of Middle Earth got built into the conventions of High Fantasy; 19th-century race theory still circulates in contemporary popular culture as a result.”
- The genetics of skin color are complicated, but it turns out that many alleles coding for light skin originated in Africa a long time ago, and then migrated outward, refuting some racial theories.
- “To many Americans, being patriotic means being white.” Political scientist Michael Tesler discusses attitudes towards protest, patriotism, and race.
Sex and Gender
- Shannon Withycombe writes at Nursing Clio about the proposed 20-week abortion ban, and offers a firsthand account of what an abortion at 20 weeks really means.
- Sociologist Jill Yavorsky looks at the research on gendered divisions of labor before and after childcare to identify which men come closest to doing half the work.
The Politics of Data
- Christopher Newfield and Heather Steffen review new books on quantification in the LA Review of Books.
- The Census is in trouble, and so is the BLS. Response rates on the CPS have already fallen 5 percentage points (from 92 to 87%), but the BLS budget has fallen as well.
- Sociologist Barbara Kiviat on why the Equifax breach could hurt job applicants.
- Vox.com on Bonilla-Silva’s letter to Chief Justice Roberts in re: sociological gobbledygook and the math of gerrymandering.
Economic Sociology
- Federal housing subsidies benefit the rich, not the poor; the mortgage interest deduction for the wealthy costs more than low-income housing supports like Section 8.
- Unemployment is low, but there’s still slack in the labor market which may explain lack of wage growth.
- Rents are too high for poor people to move to higher paying areas.
On Living with the Apocalypse
That genetics story is odd. I don’t see how this undermines any popular conceptions. The general pattern of skin color across populations is real, and the function of skin color with respect to sun has and health is real. I’m sure it’s good science but the dramatic “this changes everything” intro doesn’t make sense.
Agree about the science, skin color is a superficial and readily-altered trait that responds to sun, that has been around a long time. But because “skin color” is the trope for race (even though anybody who looks at people for a while will realize that skin color is obviously not the same as race), and people believe race is real, I think the headline-writer & maybe the author and certainly a lot of people will think that this new information about skin color genes is deeply relevant to understanding race.
