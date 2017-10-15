sunday morning sociology, apocalypse not canceled edition

The NYT covers how rapidly Trump voters have adopted his criticisms of the NFL. Vox.com has more on the same theme here.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Between wildfires in California, violence in Myanmar and the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, and everything else in the news, things feel a little grim. The following links will probably not make you feel better, but perhaps they will distract you for a spell?

Race and Racism

Sex and Gender

The Politics of Data

Economic Sociology

On Living with the Apocalypse

 

 

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

2 thoughts on “sunday morning sociology, apocalypse not canceled edition”

  1. That genetics story is odd. I don’t see how this undermines any popular conceptions. The general pattern of skin color across populations is real, and the function of skin color with respect to sun has and health is real. I’m sure it’s good science but the dramatic “this changes everything” intro doesn’t make sense.

    1. Agree about the science, skin color is a superficial and readily-altered trait that responds to sun, that has been around a long time. But because “skin color” is the trope for race (even though anybody who looks at people for a while will realize that skin color is obviously not the same as race), and people believe race is real, I think the headline-writer & maybe the author and certainly a lot of people will think that this new information about skin color genes is deeply relevant to understanding race.

