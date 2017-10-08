sunday morning sociology, american violence edition

assault-deaths-oecd-ts-1960-2015-1024x931.png
Kieran Healy updates his chart showing both the relative decline of US assault deaths, and how much of an outlier we are compared to most other rich nations. Via the Monkey Cage.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

What a week.

Violence in America

Race and Racism

Economic Sociology

Sex and Gender

Political Sociology

Higher Education

Etc.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s