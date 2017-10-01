sunday morning sociology, late edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Apologies for the late posting!
Sociology of Education
- How Boston College and UC Riverside are diversifying their faculty.
- Adrienne Keene on loneliness and the experience of being a Native academic.
- “Students taught by women gave lower ratings even to teaching materials that were the same for all course instructors, such as the textbooks and the online learning platform.”
- Rich 3-year-olds in the US attend school; poor 3-year-olds don’t.
- Black students are three times more likely to be suspended than white students, and even black preschoolers are twice as likely to be suspended as white preschoolers.
Political Sociolgy
- Vox covers Todd Schifeling and Andrew Hoffman’s work on radical flank effects and the success of the divestment movement in the climate change debate.
- Many Americans don’t know that Puerto Ricans are US citizens; interestingly, younger Americans are less likely to know: “Only 37 percent of people ages 18 to 29 know people born in Puerto Rico are citizens, compared with 64 percent of those 65 or older.”
- It’s kind of weird that Americans play the national anthem before sporting events, and it dates back to WWII and branding efforts.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- Should we abandon statistical significance? Andrew Gelman says “yes!”
- Zeynep Tufekci argues that Facebook’s recent ad scandal is a feature of their business model, not an error.
Etc.
- Mario Small explains why we confide in near strangers and what that means for theories of networks.
- “Even having a conversation about the imbalance of emotional labor becomes emotional labor.” Gemma Hartley in Harper’s on the gender of emotional work.
- “Our Open-Plan Office Failed, So We’re Moving to a Towering Panopticon” – A perfect McSweeney’s for teaching Foucault.