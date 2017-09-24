sunday morning sociology, flint fertility edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sex and Gender
- “if you’re trying to isolate gender discrimination, you can’t just blindly control for things that themselves are likely the result of gender discrimination!” Jodi Beggs on Google.
- Miriam Gleckman-Krut and Nicole Bedera in the NYT on the need to foreground survivors in our definitions of campus rape.
- Actress, writer, director Amber Tamblyn on rape culture and Hollywood.
Race
- “In choosing to capitalize, I am essentially asserting in English that both Black and White people are named groups. If you think about it, this is a pretty deep political claim.” Pamela Oliver offers an incredibly useful breakdown of race names in the US, including their current usage and political history. Worth sharing with any class discussing race, i.e. basically all our classes…
- Colorblind diversity efforts don’t work, but companies keep wanting to try them anyway.
- Liberty in US political discourse has long meant white liberty in support of white supremacy; what would it take to imagine black liberty mattering?
- People radically underestimate the racial wealth gap.
Economic Sociology
- For all our talk of entrepreneurship, new company formation is down over the past 30 years.
- Warren Buffett wins his bet that hedge funds can’t beat an index fund over a 10 year period.
- Making a robot to apply for jobs only to have your application screened out by robots on the other side (tl;dr: social networks matter).
- Opioid prescriptions rose where men’s labor force participation fell.
Sociology of Science
- The most incredible story of how Mary-Claire King got the funding to discover the BRCA1 gene.
- Modern peer review was born in the mid-20th century; Einstein was so offended by his first R&R in 1936 that he refused to ever submit to the journal again.
Higher Education
- Fees at public universities have crept up as a portion of tuition; at least in part as a way for politicians to claim that tuition is not rising so fast while still increasing revenues and to slow expenditures from programs that specifically cover tuition costs.
- “Lower Ed” isn’t just about for profits, it’s also about ASU charging $1500 extra per semester for an “honors college” where students with the same academic credentials can actually take small classes.
- Crystal Marie Fleming on Harvard’s avowed commitment to diversity in light of Michelle Jones’ rejection.
- At age 63, Mélisande Short-Colomb just enrolled at the university that enslaved her ancestors.
Politics
- A Swede went undercover with the “alt-right” for a year, and unpacks the links between anti-feminism, anti-semitism, and racism. Full report here.
- On segregation, immigration and the racial politics of the Rust Belt.
- Partisan polarization predates social media, and “the groups least likely to use the internet experienced larger changes in polarisation between 1996 and 2016.”