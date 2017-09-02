sunday morning sociology, hurricane harvey edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
This week’s post features stories relate to Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath. At least no one has brought up this nonsense again.
Harvey, Climate Change, and Disasters
- What 500-year flooding looks like in five cities.
- Geographic disparities in the consequences of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
- “Just when the public forgot about the issue, the very scientists who had previously denied its possibility became obsessed with it.” Justin McBrien in the Washington Post’s new(ish) Made by History section, on “atom weather” and climate change.
- In the NYT, Rebecca Elliott argues for a “green New Deal” in Hurricane Harvey’s wake.
Sex and Gender
- The Globe and Mail discusses Laura Doering and Sarah Thébaud’s work on the gender stereotyping of jobs.
- bell hooks on feminism and the current political moment.
- Women co-found a weird art web market; have to invent a fake male co-founder to get taken seriously.
- Trump Administration halts Obama Administration rule to gather data on gender to address pay disparities.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- What happens when insecure software runs your pacemaker?
- Henry Farrell on why we should be worried that Google just forced out several of its critics from a liberal think tank.
- Marshall Steinbaum on Google silencing its critics and historical attacks against progressive/anti-corporate economists.
- Humanities PhDs are still rising but the humanities job market never recovered from 2008.
- Smartphones are not making kids these days unhappy – but they might be affecting parents.
Education
- On the politics of data access in charter school evaluation research.
- When you think “college student,” think community college or state school, not Ivy League.
- The Washington Monthly on the coming decline of the public research university.
Inequality, Politics, and Recognition
- Mike Konczal reviews Dream Hoarders and argues that we should in fact blame the 1%, not middle-class helicopter parents, for rising inequality.
- “Only the attacks perpetrated by Muslims were routinely called terrorism.”
- Steve Mnuchin won’t commit to putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.
- “struggle is the motor force of criminal justice history.”