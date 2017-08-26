sunday morning sociology, end of the summer edition

 

A new working paper quantifies the effect of the famous HOLC redlining maps, finding that ratings led to significant demographic changes. Image from the NYT here, Chicago Magazine offers another take here.

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Political Sociology of Race and Gender

Economic Sociology

Science, Knowledge, and Technology

Race and Ethnicity

Sex and Gender

Etc.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

1 thought on “sunday morning sociology, end of the summer edition”

  1. From what I can tell, the Wired “Men scientists tend to reject the evidence showing sexism in science” opinion piece that discussed studies of sex discrimination in science didn’t discuss the Williams and Ceci 2015 article “National hiring experiments reveal 2:1 faculty preference for women on STEM tenure track”. Of course, Williams and Ceci 2015 has received criticism, so maybe there’s a good reason to reject that evidence showing sexism in science.

    Here is a more balanced discussion of the topic, by David Miller. For example, unlike the Wired discussion of Handley et al. 2015, Miller informs readers of a Handley et al. 2015 experiment that manipulated the first name of the first author of a rated research abstract to be “Karen” or “Brian”. Of course, there’s probably a good reason that the Wired piece didn’t mention the results from that experimental manipulation, either.

    Like

    Reply

