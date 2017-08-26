sunday morning sociology, end of the summer edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Political Sociology of Race and Gender
- Pam Oliver analyzes the tactical dilemmas faced by those protesting against white nationalists.
- The NYT Upshot talks with scholars, including Tina Fetner and Sarah Sobieraj, about the relationship between social movements, social norms, and fringe political beliefs.
- On the politics of language,”English Only,” and “Despacito” the new most popular youtube video.
- Wanda Rushing on women’s activism in the South and the role of place in our understanding of intersectionality.
Economic Sociology
- The NY Post discusses Rachel Sherman’s new book on how elite New Yorkers “do impressive mental gymnastics to avoid identifying themselves as truly rich.”
- Wired examines Daemo, a new, more worker-friendly competitor to Mechanical Turk.
- 538 traces a fake poll from a fake polling firm purporting to show Kid Rock leading in the Michigan Senate race, possibly designed to manipulate prediction markets.
- The Boston Review on corporate personhood and the politics of big business.
- Vox argues that the two big problems facing the US economy are inequality and market concentration.
Science, Knowledge, and Technology
- What reproducibility looks like in practice, worm longevity edition (great for teaching STS!).
- Exxon’s climate denial advertisements conflicts with the company’s own research.
- Men scientists tend to reject the evidence showing sexism in science.
Race and Ethnicity
- On racism in very blue Portland, Oregon.
- ProPublica on how big tech firms like PayPal enable white supremacists.
- Collective memory and the Reconstruction South.
Sex and Gender
- Ellen Pao on sexism and silicon valley.
- HHS is cutting funds for teen pregnancy research – including ending grants 2 years early.
Etc.
1 thought on “sunday morning sociology, end of the summer edition”
From what I can tell, the Wired “Men scientists tend to reject the evidence showing sexism in science” opinion piece that discussed studies of sex discrimination in science didn’t discuss the Williams and Ceci 2015 article “National hiring experiments reveal 2:1 faculty preference for women on STEM tenure track”. Of course, Williams and Ceci 2015 has received criticism, so maybe there’s a good reason to reject that evidence showing sexism in science.
Here is a more balanced discussion of the topic, by David Miller. For example, unlike the Wired discussion of Handley et al. 2015, Miller informs readers of a Handley et al. 2015 experiment that manipulated the first name of the first author of a rated research abstract to be “Karen” or “Brian”. Of course, there’s probably a good reason that the Wired piece didn’t mention the results from that experimental manipulation, either.
