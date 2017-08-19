sunday morning sociology, race and collective memory edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
We here at scatterplot have run out of clever this week. Links below the cut.
Race and Collective Memory
- Reconstruction efforts reduced racial inequality, but were met with violence: ““What we consistently find is that the presence of a Freedmen’s Bureau office is associated with an increase in the likelihood of a (typically white) mob lynching a black man or woman, while troop size and duration of occupation failed to reduce lynchings.”
- Pamela Oliver reviews “Whitewashing the South” and discusses her own parallel experiences growing up in California.
- “White people can pretend white supremacy is over until the Klan re-emerges again wearing robes and burning crosses. But this pretending, the refusal to confront or even acknowledge white supremacy, is what causes the order to appear, again and again.” Historian Kelly Baker (from 2016, but recirculating now).
- Monuments that portray “loyal slaves” already erase the history of slavery.
- STAT News covers sociologists Aaron Panofsky and Joan Donovan’s fascinating research on how white nationalists make sense of genetic ancestry tests. The Atlantic covers it here. And the paper is available for download on SocArXiv!
Sociology of Sociology
- Inside Higher Ed covers an #ASA17 panel on how sociologists are teaching about current political events.
- And one on how sociologists and their institutions are responding to public backlash.
- On Twitter, Jeremy Freese exposes how the American Sociological Association website erases racism in its biography of E.A. Ross, ASA’s fifth president.
Social Movements and Political Sociology
- The New Yorker reviews recent books on the age old of question of when protest works, and why.
- Bart Bonikowski discusses ethnonationalism and Charlottesville.
- Vox discusses research on radicalization.
Economic Sociology and Inequality
- Global interpersonal inequality graphed.
- The Atlantic on the rise of index funds and common ownership as the new market power.
Gender, Race, and Sexuality
- An undergrad thesis on EJMR (Econ’s job rumor and discussion site) shows just how sexist the place is. Historian of economics Beatrice Cherrier places the contemporary debate into historical perspective here.
- Visualizing occupational gender and racial segregation through the most segregated jobs.
- “Real men don’t diet” – on how Weight Watchers markets to men.
- HHS cuts funding to successful teen pregnancy program.
Sociology of Education
- Meta-analysis finds that teaching evaluations don’t predict learning, shocking no one.
- Visualizing university endowments.
- High school grade inflation benefits the rich more than the poor (or, the myth of meritocracy part n+1 of N).
Etc.