sunday morning sociology, asa edition!

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
As a reminder, sociology blogger types will be meeting up in Montreal today(!) from 4-7pm at Le Vieux Dublin for the annual blogger party! Some snacks (and buttons!) will be provided by SocArXiv. Hope to see you there. Now, here’s some links.
Inequality
- Vox on the newest Piketty et al research (related to the image above).
- Rachel Cohen reviews Reeves’ Dream Hoarders for the New Republic and argues that distinguishing “human capital formation” and “opportunity hoarding” is not as simple as it appears.
- Superstar firms + technological change –> declining labor share.
In Re: That Google Memo
- Historian Marie Hicks reminds us that women were central to computing before they were kicked out of the field.
- “Respecting intellectual diversity is one thing. Respecting intellectual blindness is another.” Sociologist Paula England’s take on the Google memo.
- Ezra Klein at Vox argues that debates around the Google memo reflect our reasonable fear surrounding Google’s “vast, opaque power.”
Political Sociology
- Carol Anderson on white resentment and the Trump Administration.
- Caroline Jack’s “Lexicon of Lies” on how we talk about problematic information.
- There are not that many Obama –> Trump voters, previous surveys got this wrong because people misremember voting for winners, and these voters look more like “Bush–>Obama” voters than anything else.
Higher Education
- Sociologist Robert Reece on model minorities and the politics of affirmative action.
- There are 33 established grad student unions, and 23 more campaigns ongoing.
- This year’s first year college students are overwhelmed, applied to lots of schools, and think climate change is a serious problem.
Etc.