A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Economic Sociology & Organizations
- Antitrust is having a moment. The WCEG has a new series of papers on the topic.
- Elizabeth Popp Berman has some theories about why antitrust is having a moment.
- Uber as regulatory arbitrage, and the real human costs associated.
- Heterodox economist William Lazonick on how the quest for “shareholder value” kills innovation.
- Michael Lewis on the Presidential transition and the Department of Energy. An incredible, terrifying story, and one that would be amazing for teaching organizations classes.
- Undergraduate workers are unionizing!
Religion and Politics
- Christians, especially white evangelical Republicans, are most likely to blame a person for their poverty.
- America as a whole is moving away from an ethnoreligious identity, but not Trump supporters.
Race, Physical Space, and Virtual Space
- Historian Heather Ann Thompson on how the New Detroit is making some of the mistakes as the Old Detroit.
- Lauren Michele Jackson in Teen Vogue on digital blackface and the culture of reaction gifs.
Etc.
- Vox covers a controversial proposal to lower the threshold for significant results from p<.05 to p<.005.
- The NYT offers a very useful explainer on the opioid crisis.
- scatterplot’s own Andy Perrin explains why postmodern thought is not the source of claims about “alternative facts,” but can help us make sense of why such claims have taken root.
- A soothing gif with advice about improving your tables (source).
1 thought on “sunday morning sociology, affirmative action edition”
What is the point of including the highly-selective figure on support for particular factors in college admissions decisions?
The linked-to WaPo article offered this passage on the figure: “In other words, affirmative action for those from college-educated families — families that, as above, are more likely to be white — was viewed as more acceptable than affirmative action for black or Hispanic students.” However, this omits the Gallup poll finding that there was more support as a major factor in college admissions for whether the student would be the first person in the family to attend college (31 percent) than for parental alumni status (11 percent). Therefore, affirmative action for applicants from college-educated families received less support than affirmative action for applicants from non-college-educated families. If affirmative action for those from college-educated families is racialized, then presumably affirmative action for those from non-college-educated families is also racialized.
Moreover, high school grades received more support as a major factor in admissions decisions (73 percent) than standardized test scores did (55 percent), and placing more emphasis on high school grades than on standardized test scores better reflects a Top Ten Percent type of plan that is more likely to benefit underrepresented minorities, compared to placing more relative emphasis on standardized test scores.
LikeLike