join me at brown!

The Department of Sociology at Brown is running a junior-level search for a scholar who studies social inequality broadly construed, including (but not limited to) inequalities structured by income, race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, and disability. The full text of the ad is below the cut. If you are interested in meeting with someone from the faculty at ASA to learn more about the department or the position, please contact Amanda Figgins to arrange an appointment.

Assistant Professor in Sociology

The Brown University Department of Sociology invites applications for a tenure-track faculty appointment at the rank of Assistant Professor of Sociology, to begin July 1, 2018, whose scholarship is in the area of social inequality broadly defined. We are especially excited about scholars who complement other areas of strength in the Department, and whose work contributes toward the larger discipline of sociology. Candidate will also be evaluated in terms of how their work can contribute to the goals outlined in Brown University’s strategic plan, Building on Distinction. A successful candidate must be engaged in a research program with the potential to influence his/her field, demonstrate the intention to obtain external funding, and demonstrate the potential for excellence in undergraduate and graduate teaching and advising.

Application and instructions at Interfolio here.

