sunday morning sociology, what a week edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
What a week! While being glued to the news, we managed to find a lot of stories not about Senate rules and the politics of healthcare. We hope you enjoy them as you try to unwind.
Race & Gender
- Of misogyny and money: How “free” online labor is feminized and devalued.
- Men doctors are less likely than women doctors to use formal titles in introduction, and especially less likely to use formal titles when introducing women.
- “In last year’s election, 73 percent of white evangelical women under 35 voted for Trump compared to 60 percent of white evangelical men of the same age.”
- Single women in MBA programs downplay their public ambitions.
- Anti-racist pedagogy and the limitations of the “white fragility” frame.
- Economists are starting to recognize the need to explicitly model race and gender to understand macroeconomic outcomes.
Inequality
- Claude Fischer reviews the conversation around growing inequality and its consequences.
- How school secessions are the hot new trend in segregation.
- Teaching poor kids about structural inequality may be good for their mental health.
- An app for SNAP benefits is making a difference in New York.
- Sociologist Michelle Phelps highlights the role of “community supervision” in mass incarceration and discusses the emerging consensus that probation and parole need to be dramatically reduced. Part of a new larger effort called “In Justice Today” that might be of interest.
The Politics of Knowledge
- “It is possible to acknowledge an intellectual debt to Buchanan and not share all of his ideas.” Political scientist Michael Chwe offers his take on Buchanan’s ideas, and argues they are fundamentally anti-democratic.
- Brian Rosenberg, President of Macalester College, argues that the biggest threat to teaching conservative ideas right now is not liberal college activists, but conservatives themselves.
- “The electric utility industry was warned about climate change in 1968.”
- Counterpoint to Wall Street Journal article on tech conflicts of interest.
- The Chronicle’s long read on the controversy over Texas A&M philosopher Tommy Curry’s public statements on black self-defense has everything: the right wing hate machine, r/The_Donald, the power of alumni donors over campuses, a random Star Wars tie-in, and more. Disturbing, but worth the read.
Etc.