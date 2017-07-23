sunday morning sociology, sdcc edition

In honor of San Diego Comic-Con, this chart comes from Amanda Shendruk’s excellent analysis of gender in comic books. Shendruk finds that women have fewer physical powers and more mental and emotional ones, and that (as this chart shows) when women superheroes are on teams, they are either a small fraction of a team (less than a third) or part of all women teams. 

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.

Author: Dan Hirschman

I am a sociologist interested in the use of numbers in organizations, markets, and policy. For more info, see here.

