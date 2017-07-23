sunday morning sociology, sdcc edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Sociology of Higher Ed
- Economist Claudia Goldin reviews Tressie MC’s Lower Ed.
- Maybe there is no college amenities arms race. (Original post here.)
- “Conservatives, no longer content to undermine public colleges by starving them of funding, now seem to prefer that the government regulate their intellectual lives more directly — all in the name of “free speech,” of course.”
Economic Sociology
- “How bosses are (literally) like dictators.” Elizabeth Anderson explains her new book at Vox.
- “Better work is possible—but only if we collectively demand it.” Frank Pasquale reviews two new books platform capitalism.
- Mike Konczal responds to Jonathan Chait on whether neoliberalism is a useful term for grappling with the transformations of the 1980s to present and what it should mean, drawing on Greta Krippner, Wendy Brown, and David Harvey, among others.
Race, Class, and Gender
- Historian Austin McCoy on the political legacy of the 1967 Detroit Rebellion.
- Michigan Public Radio discusses the terminological politics of riot-rebellion-uprising and more for naming the same events. (Wikipedia uses riot.)
- The story of Alice and Bob, and what it can tell us about gender and the history of cryptography.