sunday morning sociology, war on college edition

A weekly link round-up of sociological work – work by sociologists, referencing sociologists, or just of interest to sociologists. This scatterplot feature is co-produced with Mike Bader.
Climate Change
- According to a controversial NY Mag article, we are still not facing up to the enormity of death and destruction that climate change will bring.
- Robinson Meyer at The Atlantic partially dissents while David Roberts at Vox agrees.
The Politics of Knowledge and Higher Education
- A new Brooking report tries to measure public universities do the best job of educating kids from the bottom quintile.
- Using the Chetty et al mobility data to rank colleges: Princeton’s still #1, but CUNY is #2.
- Tressie MC’s strategies for managing backlash and outrage at public scholarship.
- A new report argues Google pays professors for positive research, which the professors then fail to disclose. Pushback from some of the profs, who say they have not in fact received funds.
- Henry Farrell and Steven Teles critically review MacLean’s Democracy in Chains, and discuss the problems of writing the history of the conservative movement.
- Yes, Charles Murray’s work is racist – and not (just) the Bell Curve.
Political Sociology
- The biggest surprise of the 2016 election was that, despite everything, it basically looked like the 2012 election.
- Sociologist Philip Cohen and the Knight First Amendment Institute are suing the President for curtailing free speech by blocking people on Twitter.
- Mobilizing class and economic identities in the 2016 election.
- What is happening (happened) to Black Lives Matter? (Seems like a case that fits Zeynep Tufekci’s argument in Twitter and Tear Gas!)
- Republicans want to cut food stamps; poverty experts explain this is one of the few programs we know to work and to save lives.
Economic Sociology
- Ironically, banks that hired a “chief risk officer” took on more risks.
- Economist Luigi Zingales: “When firms have market power, they will seek and obtain political influence and vice versa.”
Etc.